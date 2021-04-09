TRIBUTES: How World Leaders Are Reacting To Prince Philip’s Death

43 SHARES Share Tweet

… He Lived An Extraordinary Life – Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has paid tribute to the husband of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Prince Philip, who died on Friday at the age of 99.

Johnson, in a live broadcast, said the nation condoled with the queen following his death.

He added that Phillip was the longest serving consul in history as well as one of the last surviving people in the country to serve in the second World War.

“We give thanks as a nation and a kingdom to the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip.

“He took an ethic of service which he applied through the unprecedented changes of the post war era.

“He helped to stir the royal family and the monarchy… he shaped and inspires the lives of countless young people,” he said.

Also sending his condolence message, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, stated that the Duke of Edinburgh would be remembered for his grand strides in the military.

“My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.

On its part, the Government of Taiwan, through its Foreign Affairs Ministry, extended “their deepest condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family, & the people of Great Britain & the Commonwealth. May he rest in peace.”

Israel’s president, Reuven Rivlin, said the late monarch would be remembered for good.

“My deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to HM Queen Elizabeth II, HRH The Prince of Wales, the @RoyalFamily and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. May his memory be a blessing.”

The demise of Prince was announced by the Buckingham Palace.

The royal family said he passed on peacefully.