Troops Apprehend IPOB Commanders

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The Defence Headquarters say troops of Operation UDO KA, have apprehended top commanders and logistics operatives of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja, while briefing journalists on ongoing military operations across the country.

Onoja said that also apprehended were commanders in the IPOB armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), adding that the feat was achieved in coordinated operations across the South-East in April.

He said that the arrests of the high-value IPOB/ESN operatives marked a significant breakthrough in intelligence-led operations aimed at dismantling separatist and criminal networks in the South-East.

He also said that troops neutralised three terrorists, arrested several suspects, and rescued kidnapped victims during sustained operations across the theatre.

According to him, the arrested suspects include key logistics handlers and financiers who provided support for kidnapping, armed attacks, and other criminal activities in the region.

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He added that intelligence-driven raids on identified hideouts in forested areas led to the recovery of weapons, communication equipment, and ransom proceeds, while several camps and shrines were destroyed.

Onoja further said that air-supported operations forced armed elements to abandon their positions, leading to the dislodgement of criminal structures and further disruption of their networks.

In the South-South, the director of defence media operations said that the said troops intensified operations against crude oil theft, illegal refining, and pipeline vandalism, dismantling several illegal refining sites across creeks and forested communities.

He disclosed that over 101,000 litres of stolen crude oil and refined products were recovered during sustained clearance operations, while 17 suspects were arrested in connection with oil theft and other economic crimes.

He added that troops also rescued kidnapped victims during swift response operations, forcing criminal elements to abandon their captives under pressure.

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He said follow-up operations led to further arrests and the destruction of active criminal cells operating within riverine and forest environments.

According to him, troops remained deployed across strategic waterways and hinterlands to deny criminals freedom of action and protect critical national infrastructure.

Onoja said the combined operations in both theatres had significantly degraded criminal and separatist networks, disrupted illegal economic activities, and strengthened security in affected communities.

He assured Nigerians of the Armed Forces’ continued commitment to sustaining pressure on all criminal elements threatening national security and economic stability.

“The Armed Forces remain resolute in dismantling all threats to peace, security, and Nigeria’s economic assets,” he said