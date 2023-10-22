Troops Apprehend Jos Jailbreak Escapee In Enugu

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Troops of the Nigerian Army in conjunction with the Department of State Security Enugu State Command have apprehended one Chimezie Chukwu, also known as Biggi, an escapee of the Jos jailbreak.

The Army described Biggi as a drug peddler and gunrunner, who specialised in armed robbery.

Advertisement

Biggi was arrested following the raid by the troops of Sector 1 of the Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA II on Friday to suspected Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliates at the Eastern Security Network hideout.

The hideout was located in Ugbakwa Village in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The troops recovered six mobile phones, three mobile phone batteries, one Moniepoint POS and ATM card, two packs of substances suspected to be cannabis and a sum of N107,280.

“Suspect and recovered items are in the custody of the DSS for further investigation “ the Army said in a statement issued by Lt.-Col. Jonah Unuakhalu, spokesperson for Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II.

Advertisement

The statement read partly: “Similarly, troops of Sector 4 deployed at Forward Operational Base in Okigwe, Imo State while on checkpoint duties spotted an identified IPOB/ESN member on a motorcycle.

“When ordered by the troops to halt and alight from the motorcycle, he took to his heels in order to escape arrest. All efforts to stop him proved abortive, forcing the troops to open fire and neutralised the suspect. Items recovered from him are, two live rounds of 7.62mm Special,

“One ITEL Mobile phone, One small bag containing charms, the sum of Two thousand three hundred naira only and One Qlink motorcycle.

“Additionally, troops of Sector 5 of Operation UDO KA II acting on credible intelligence also conducted a raid operation on suspected IPOB/ESN camps at Ogbunka in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“On arrival, the camp was already abandoned by the terrorist group. However, troops recovered three abandoned Sport Utility Vehicles which are Two Toyota Highlanders and One Mercedes Benz ML 350 efforts ongoing to identify the owners of the vehicles.

Advertisement

“Joint Task Force Operation UDO KA II, therefore, calls on the law-abiding and good citizens of the Southeast region not to relent in providing timely, credible and reliable Information that will assist in ending this menace in the region.

“Operation UDO KA II will continue combating crime and criminality in accordance with the extant rules and regulations guiding its operations.”