Troops Arrest Man With 276kg Of Illicit Drugs In Kogi

The Troops of 12 Brigade Nigeria Army have arrested a man in a vehicle conveying huge quantities of illicit drugs in Kogi.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday in Lokoja by Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations,12 Brigade.

Abdullahi said the man was arrested with a total of 306 parcels of Cannabis Sativa weighing 276 kilograms neatly stocked in the vehicle.

He explained that the arrest was part of the army’s ongoing efforts to dismantle drug trafficking networks strongly affiliated to banditry and sundry crimes as well as enhance security in Kogi.

According to him, the troops on patrol on Monday intercepted a red Toyota Camry with registration number ABJ 325LA transporting illegal substances from Ekiti State to Borno State.

He said that the driver attempted to evade arrest by fleeing upon sighting the troops checkpoint employed intermittently along transit routes to frustrate the use of such routes as a transit corridor.

Abdullahi said that the vehicle was eventually pursued and apprehended along the Apata–Lokoja road.

He said both the driver and the seized items have been handed over to the Kogi Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further action.

“The Brigade wishes to reassure the general public and the good people of Kogi that the Nigerian Army remains fully committed to protecting lives and property, maintaining a robust presence across the state, and preventing criminals from operating with impunity, ” he assured.