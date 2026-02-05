Troops Dislodge IPOB/ESN Fighters, Nab Kidnap Suspects In South-East – Army

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Troops of the Nigerian Army have recorded significant operational successes in the South-East and South-South with the dislodgement of IPOB/ESN fighters from key enclaves and the arrest of suspected kidnappers during intelligence-led operations.

A credible military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that troops of Operation UDO KA successfully dislodged suspected IPOB/ESN fighters from their hideouts in the Mother Valley general area of Orsumoghu, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra.

He said the operation followed actionable intelligence indicating that the terrorists were massing to enforce an illegal sit-at-home order within the area on Feb. 2.

According to him, ground troops, supported by air assets, conducted coordinated offensive operations which forced the terrorists to flee into surrounding forests.

“Radio intercepts and aerial surveillance suggested that several of the fighters were neutralised during the engagement, while troops have continued to dominate the area to intercept fleeing or wounded elements.

“Meanwhile, in Ebonyi, troops acting on intelligence discovered a mass burial site at Amasiri in Afikpo North Local Government Area.

“The site contained corpses of victims suspected to have been killed during previous attacks on surrounding communities.

“One of the victims, identified as a recently missing person, was evacuated to a morgue in Afikpo for preservation and further investigation,” he said.

In the South-South, the source said the troops of 4 Brigade, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police, apprehended five suspected kidnappers during a raid at Agbede Forest in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo.

He said the operation led to the recovery of two motorcycles, five mobile phones and a power bank believed to be linked to kidnapping activities.

According to him, the suspects and recovered items were handed over to the Edo State Police Command for further action.

The source said the sustained operations reflected continued pressure on criminal and secessionist elements, improved intelligence fusion and an unwavering commitment to restoring peace, security and normalcy across the South-East and South-South regions.