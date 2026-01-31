Troops Eliminate Top ISWAP Commander In North East

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, have dealt decisive blows to terrorist leadership and criminal elements across the North-East, neutralising high-value targets and disrupting insurgent movements through sustained, intelligence-driven actions.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday by Lt.-Col. Sani Uba, Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI.

Uba said a top commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), known as Julaibib, was killed on Friday during an encounter around Kimba area of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno.

He said the slain terrorist leader was said to be operating within the Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle.

According to him, further intelligence revealed that the elimination of the commander threw ISWAP elements in the area into disarray, with several fighters reportedly neutralised during the operation, dealing a significant blow to the group’s command and control structure.

“In a related operation, troops of Operation Hadin Kai, working with the Civilian Joint Task Force, neutralised three terrorists during a well-coordinated ambush between Ngazalgana and Lamusheri communities in Borno.

“The ambush followed credible intelligence on insurgent movements in the area. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered, while other terrorists fled with gunshot injuries,” he said.

Ubas also revealed that troops deployed in an ambush position at Tsokorok in Gwoza Local Government Area, on Jan. 29, came in contact with Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

He said the troops engaged the insurgents, forcing them to withdraw, adding that one terrorist was neutralised and two motorcycles recovered, with no casualties recorded on the side of the troops.

In Adamawa, Uba said the troops responded swiftly to a distress call from Barama community in Mubi North Local Government Area on Jan. 29, foiling an armed robbery attempt.

According to him, two suspects attempting to attack a student of the Federal Polytechnic, Mubi, were arrested, while one of the suspects, who sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh while attempting to confront the troops, was evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Mubi, for treatment.

“Items recovered from the suspects included three cutlasses, two laptops, four mobile phones and one power bank.

“The suspects were subsequently handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation,” he added.

Uba said that troops, in conjunction with local vigilantes, had on Jan. 28, conducted a fighting patrol along the Amtasa–Washim axis in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa.

He said that troops engaged terrorists with a high volume of fire, forcing them to withdraw in disarray.

According to him, the patrol team also rescued a woman abducted by the terrorists and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one SMG rifle and 42 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Uba assuring that Operation Hadin Kai remains resolute in protecting lives and property, dismantling terrorist networks and working with local communities and other critical stakeholders to restore lasting peace and economic stability in the North-East.