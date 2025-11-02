Troops Foil Borno Terror Attacks, Rescue 10-Year-Old Girl

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A 10-year-old girl sustained minor injuries when troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) destroyed a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) during a terrorist attack on Kukawa Town, Borno State, between October 25 and 31, 2025.

This happened during a week-long counter-terrorism offensive across Borno and Adamawa States, which also led to the arrest of five terror suspects.

The attacks occurred in multiple locations, including Kukawa, Gwoza–Limankara, Dikwa–Ajiri, Gezuwa, Bama–Konduga, and Madagali, where troops also intercepted smugglers transporting fuel to insurgent hideouts.

The Media Information Officer, Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI, Lieutenant Colonel Uba Sani, said the troops were supported by an air component, which conducted air strikes to suppress enemy activity.

On October 25, troops foiled an attempt by terrorists to storm Kukawa Town with a VBIED.

Soldiers engaged the vehicle with RPG fire, which ricocheted off its armoured surface.

The Army reported that a “T-55 tank later neutralised the vehicle” and averted a “catastrophic explosion”.

According to the Army spokesperson, “A 10-year-old civilian girl sustained minor injuries and was treated at a medical facility” while the attackers fled under sustained gunfire.

In a follow-up clearance operation, troops working with the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) discovered and safely disposed of three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) along the Dikwa–Ajiri axis, preventing sabotage on vital supply routes.

On October 29, troops of 192 Battalion (Main) in collaboration with the CJTF ambushed and killed two terrorists near the Mandara Mountains, forcing others to flee.

The recovered items Sani said confirmed the continued use of bicycles and food supplies by insurgents in the area.

That same day, under Operation Strangulation, troops of the 232 Battalion (Tactical) in Mubi South Local Government Area, Adamawa State, intercepted a drum of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and two motorcycles used for smuggling. The suspects abandoned the items and escaped on sighting the troops.

In another night ambush operation on October 30, troops of 202 Battalion, supported by 10 members of the Volunteer Force, engaged terrorists attempting to cross from the Gezuwa axis towards Sambisa Forest along the Bama–Konduga Main Supply Route.

He said the “insurgents fled in disarray after heavy gunfire”.

A separate cordon and search operation on the same day in Sabon Gari village, Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State, led to the arrest of five suspects identified as Musa Mohammed (38), Gambo Musa (17), Mallam Mohammed (17), Abu Danjuma (27), and Umar Banna (26).

Troops recovered a pair of desert camouflage uniforms and one round of 7.62mm x 54mm ammunition from Umar Banna, while 50 wraps of Indian hemp were discovered in an abandoned hut near the scene. Preliminary investigations are ongoing.

According to the Army, “These joint efforts ensured the neutralisation of several terrorists, the recovery of significant weapons, and the seizure of key logistics materials.”

A follow-up exploitation in the early hours of October 31 within a three-kilometre radius towards the Sambisa Forest led to the recovery of one terrorist’s corpse, one AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing eight rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 90 rounds of 7.62mm × 54mm linked ammunition, and four bicycles. No casualties were recorded on the part of their own troops.

The Military High Command commended the troops’ unwavering commitment to restoring peace and stability in the North East.

“It is important to state that troops have stood firm, executed swift responses, and thwarted enemy advances, all while safeguarding civilians and maintaining operational efficiency,” the Army concluded.