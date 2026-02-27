Troops Foil Kidnap Plot, Rescue Three In Enugu

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The troops of Sector 1 under Operation Whirl Stroke have foiled a kidnapping attempt along the Enugu Otukpo Road, rescuing three victims.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force Operation WHIRL STROKE, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu.

He stated that “the incident occurred on February 25, 2026, when troops deployed at the Forward Operation Base, Otukpo, received credible intelligence during a night patrol that an 18 seater Benue Links bus with registration number TYK 221 YK had been seized by suspected kidnappers.”

The vehicle was said to be conveying four passengers and a minor at the time of the attack.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, the troops mobilised to the scene and trailed the kidnappers along their withdrawal route,” the statement read.

It added that the troops’ prompt response “forced the criminals to abandon three of the victims, noting that no direct contact was made during the pursuit.”

However, the troops recovered “one mobile phone believed to belong to the kidnappers” at the scene.

The Force Commander commended the troops for what he described as their “resilience, vigilance, and operational efficiency in preventing what could have escalated into a major security breach.”

He further advised motorists to remain alert while travelling.

According to him, road users should “be cautious to observe unusual absence of vehicular movement within a two kilometer stretch and pause to assess the situation where necessary, and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest security outpost to enhance rapid response.”

The rescue comes barely a week after troops of the Joint Task Force South-East saved five travellers following a distress call over a suspected attack along the 9th Mile axis in Enugu within the 82 Division Area of Responsibility.

In that operation, the military said troops “immediately mobilised to the scene and decisively engaged the armed elements with superior firepower and tactical manoeuvre,” forcing the attackers to abandon their captives and enabling the rescue of five victims unharmed.