Troops Foil Second Kidnap Attempt At Kaduna Airport Quarters

One week after 12 persons were abducted from the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria Quarters in Kaduna, the military has foiled another attempt by bandits to kidnap the Head of fire department at the Kaduna Airport.

The bandits reportedly sneaked into the airport at about 11:30 pm on Saturday through the airport runways to carry out their dastardly act.

However, the quick response of the military prevented the kidnap as the bandits, said to have come in hundreds, started flashing torch lights and headed straight to their victim’s apartment at the senior staff quarters.

Recall that last week, the bandits attacked the junior staff quarters of the airport, abducting a family of 9, a husband and wife and a relation.

‘’We immediately notified the military when we saw them. But surprisingly, they were already trying to force the doors of the house open when the military arrived and they engaged them in a gun battle.

‘’The gun battle lasted for over three hours as the bandits shared themselves and spread to other apartments apart from that of the HOD fire that they first attempted. The military assisted in evacuating the HOD and his wife from the house.

‘’Although the Managing Director of FAAN said the other time they abducted 12 persons last week that the airport was not affected, it was a lie, he was just trying to calm the people that make use of the airport as the bandits normally pass through the runways as their normal route.

‘’Apart from the last week abduction, the bandits have threatened to come back and attack the senior staff quarters and the airport as the security situation of the place is porous without perimeter fence,” a resident ssid, according to the report.

The resident noted that the lives of staff on night duty are in serious danger as the runway 23 and 05 that serve as the gateway for the bandits are not secured.

‘’They easily pass through the runways 23 and 05 without any resistance. Instead of the military personnel to be deployed there, the places are not secured.

“The staff are moving out of both the junior and senior staff quarters due to the insecurity as the management is not doing much to protect the airport.’’