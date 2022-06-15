Troops ‘Intercept’ Abducted Chibok Girl, Son In Borno

Troops of the Nigerian Army have intercepted one Mary Ngoshe, believed to be one of the abducted girls from the town of Chibok in 2014.

She was found with her son around Ngoshe in Borno State by troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade.

The Nigerian Army in a tweet on Wednesday said further investigation is ongoing.

The tweet read, “Troops of 26 Task Force Brigade on patrol around Ngoshe in Borno State on 14 June 2022 intercepted one Mrs Mary Ngoshe and her son. She is believed to be one of the abducted girls from GGSS Chibok in 2014. Further exploitation ongoing”.

Over 270 girls were abducted in Chibok, Borno State, and over 100 of them have since been freed or managed to escape. Those who were freed were done in exchange for other Boko Haram militants.

Mass kidnappings remain a problem in northern Nigeria.