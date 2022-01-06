Troops Kill 1,910 Bandits, Arrest 912 In 2021 – Defence HQ

The Defence Headquarters has stated that no fewer than 1,910 criminal elements were killed by Nigerian troops in 2021.

Acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Major-General Benard Onyeuko, made this disclosure on Thursday during a press briefing at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja.

According to Onyeuko, troops also arrested 912 criminal elements while 729 kidnapped victims were rescued across the country

He said the troops conducted series of “land, maritime and air operations in the various theatres, involving both kinetic and non-kinetic activities across the Country in major and subsidiary operations, that resulted in the incapacitation of terrorists’ fighting capability and neutralization of scores of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements, including high profile ones, who were either neutralized in action or arrested.”

The DHQ spokesman said large numbers of terrorists have continued to surrender due to troops’ overwhelming superior combat power and intelligence activities while attacks on civilians were forestalled and repelled.

“Troops made a cumulative total recoveries of thirteen million, two hundred and one thousand, three hundred (13,201,300) litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil and three million, nine hundred and sixty-nine thousand (3,969,000) litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene. Also, 38,582 barrels and six million, four hundred and ninety-one thousand (6,491,000) litres of stolen crude oil as well as eleven million, six hundred and fifty-nine thousand, five hundred (11,659,500) litres of illegally refined Premium Motor Spirit were recovered and handed appropriately,” he added.

Onyeuko urged the general public to continue to support the military with credible and timely information that will facilitate proactive engagements in its operations.