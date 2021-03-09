Troops Kill 38 Insurgents, Lose 2 Soldiers In Borno State

43 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian troops have eliminated 38 Boko Haram terrorists and lost two soldiers in a gun battle in Borno State on Tuesday.

Troops of the Special Forces Brigade engaged the insurgents in the gun battle that led to the death of 38 of them in Chikingudu, a community in Marte Local Government Area of the state.

The troops were carrying out an operation in Missene, Hausari and Chikungudu communities in Marte, reports PRNigeria.

Unfortunately, the forces lost two soldiers during the gun duel while seven others sustained injuries.

The report said 25 AK-47 rifles, three anti-aircraft guns, three general-purpose machine guns, two automatic grenade launchers (AGL), and two gun trucks, among other ammunition, were recovered by the troops.