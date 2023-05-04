Troops Kill 46, Arrest 94 Terrorists In 2 Weeks

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than 46 terrorists have been killed in the last 13 days, the Nigerian Army revealed on Thursday.

Advertisement

The coordinated effort by the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in some of the North West states had also led to the arrest of 94 suspects including gunrunners, informants and suppliers.

“Between 21 to 25 April 2023, troops carried out fighting patrol to villages in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Bungudu, Zurmi and Maradum Local Government Areas of Zamfara State as well as Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State and Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State and made contact with terrorists at these various locations.

“Following a fierce firefight, troops neutralized 14 terrorists including a notorious terrorists’ kingpin, troops also arrested 30 terrorists’ informants and rescued 4 kidnapped victims,” the army said.

Within the period, the army said it had recovered five AK-47 rifles, one Dane gun, six AK-47 rifles magazines loaded with 25 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, six AGL bombs, three cutlasses, one boafeng radio, five mobile phones, 20 motorcycles, 24 cows, 8 donkeys, 180 sheep and 102 goats.

Also, between April 28 and 1 May, the troops raided terrorists’ hideouts and suspected gunrunners hideouts at Dan-Kampani village in Anka Local Government Area of Zamfara State and Wukari town in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Advertisement

The army noted, “During these operations, troops neutralized 7 terrorists, arrested 24 terrorists and 2 suspected gunrunners.

“Troops equally recovered 7 AK-47 rifles, 3 GPMG, 1 Dane gun, 1 LMG, 3 fabricated pistol, 1 Baretta pistol, 1 locally made revolver pistol, 1 double barrel gun, 8 AK47 magazines, 1 PKT magazines, 64 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 3 rounds of 9mm ammunition and 10 motorcycles.”

Within the weeks in review, troops in the North West zone recovered 19 AK47 rifles, 1 LMG, 2 Dane guns, 3 GPMG, 3 fabricated pistols, 1 Baretta pistol, 1 locally made revolver pistol, 1 double barrel gun, 8 AK47 magazines, 1 PKT magazines.

Others include 64 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 3 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 6 AGL bombs, 50 rounds of 7.62mm special, 60 cutlasses, 1 boafeng radio, 2 solar panels, 13 mobile phones, 38 motorcycles.

“Troops also neutralized 25 terrorists, arrested 30 terrorists’ informants, 6 terrorists logistics suppliers, 2 gunrunners and rescued 4 kidnapped victims.

Advertisement

“All recovered items, arrested suspects were handed over to the relevant authority for further action, while the rescued kidnapped civilians were given medical attention and handed over to the relevant authority for further action,” the army noted.