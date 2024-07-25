Troops Kill Two Terrorists In Ambush Operation In Kaduna

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

No fewer than two terrorists have been killed in an ambush operation in Kaduna State.

The Nigerian Army in a statement on Thursday, shared by its X handle, noted that its troops deployed for counter-terrorism operations in the state had killed the criminals.

The statement revealed that the troops had captured the terrorist’s arms during the incident on Wednesday.

“The troops responding to actionable intelligence, executed a well-coordinated ambush along the Tasha-Bwari Road, a vital link between Gurara town in Kachia and Kagarko Local Government Areas of Kaduna State,” the Nigerian Army said.

During the operation, the Army said its troops had engaged the terrorists in a gun battle, leading to the injury of other foot soldiers.

The troops were said to have recovered arms and valuable intelligence including an AK-47 rifle with a magazine containing 27 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, two machetes, two mobile phones, and the sum of N80,000 along with other supplies.

The statement read, “This successful operation not only averted a potential terrorist attack but also delivered a significant blow to the terrorist network operating in the State.

“The Nigerian Army’s proactive and effective response underscores troops’ dedication to maintaining peace and security for the citizens of Kaduna State and its environs.

“The Nigerian Army remains resolute in its mission to combat terrorism and protect the nation.

“We commend the bravery and professionalism of our troops and assure the public of our continued vigilance and commitment to safeguarding our country.”