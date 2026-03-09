Troops Neutralise Terrorists, Recover Weapons In Sokoto

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Troops of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Special Intervention Battalion 7, in conjunction with the 8 Division Strike Team under the Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have neutralised terrorists during a major offensive in Kadam Forest, Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The operation, carried out on Sunday, followed credible intelligence reports indicating that more than 100 suspected terrorists had assembled deep within the forest to coordinate attacks and kidnapping operations against nearby communities.

According to military sources, the terrorists were also planning to transport kidnapped victims to their hideouts within the forest.

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, troops mobilised to intercept the group and established contact with the terrorists at about 12:00 p.m.

The ensuing firefight was described as intense and prolonged. During the engagement, the terrorists attempted a rear-flanking manoeuvre, but the troops responded with superior firepower, neutralising the threat and maintaining tactical dominance throughout the battle.

Subsequent exploitation operations conducted in the forest confirmed that three terrorists were neutralised, while several others were believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

Security forces also recovered a cache of weapons and equipment from the scene, including one PKT machine gun, two AK-47 rifles, 350 rounds of PKT ammunition, 111 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, three magazines, two communication radios, three motorcycles and a mobile phone.

The Army Spokesperson in Sokoto,Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba,said follow-up operations were ongoing to track fleeing terrorist elements, confirm additional casualties and recover more weapons.

“Our troop morale remains high, with strong and unwavering fighting efficiency”

The operation, according to him, highlights the growing impact of intelligence-driven joint security operations aimed at dismantling terrorist networks and disrupting their operational capabilities across the North-West.

“Troops have continued aggressive patrols and sustained offensive operations in the area to consolidate on the success, prevent the regrouping of fleeing terrorists and enhance security for local communities”