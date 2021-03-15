Troops Recover Sex Drugs, Sewing Machine, Others After Killing Over 41 Terrorists In Borno

After fierce military engagement, troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have killed over fourty Boko Haram and their Islamic State West Africa Province partners in Borno State.

This is part of the ongoing offensive operation against insurgency in the North East.

The latest operation was at different terrorists’ locations in Gamboru Ngala Local Government of the state.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, revealed this on Monday.

Aside sophisticated wrapons, items recovered from the terrorists include sex enhancement drugs, sewing machines and mechanic tools.

According to the statement, the gallant troops conducted fighting patrols along Gulwa and Musuri in Gamboru Ngala Local Government Area of the state where they encountered elements of the terrorist group and swiftly engaged them in firefight which lasted for about 45 minutes.

In his word; “With superior firepower, troops ultimately dominated the area after neutralizing 41 of the terrorists. They also recovered sophisticated weapons and rescued 60 elderly women and children who were in the terrorists’ captivity.

“Items recovered from the obliterated fighters include; 12 AK47 rifles, 8 Fabric Nationale (FN) rifles, a motorcycle, 6 bicycles, mechanic tool boxes, a sewing machine, large quantity of batteries used for making of Improvise Explosive Devices and sex enhancement drugs amongst other things.

“Troops are in high fighting spirit and determined as ever to clear the entire region and country of vestiges of Boko Haram terrorist.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has already congratulated the gallant troops while urging them to keep up the tempo.