Troops Rescue 8 Benue Kidnapped Victims

As the fight against criminalities intensifies in Benue State, troops from Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, Saturday, rescued eight persons held hostage by kidnappers.

The rescued locals hail from Agasha town in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

They were allegedly kidnapped on their farms by herdsmen on Wednesday, February 16th, 2022.

They had spent over three days with their abductors before their rescue, our correspondent gathered.

The special adviser to the governor on security, Lt Col Paul Hemba (rtd), who briefed the governor on the successful rescue operation, said the gallantry of troops from Operation Whirl Stroke who made contact with the kidnappers at Gbekyor led to an exchange of gunfire with the perpetrators and the subsequent overpowering them.

He said the superior fire power of the soldiers overwhelmed the kidnappers who fled in disarray, leaving behind the kidnapped victims.

Those rescued by the soldiers are Philip Akpage, 56; Aondokula Ijah, 30; Mrs Kwadoo Takada, 60; Mrs Kwakuma Asongu, 55; Mrs Agnes Ornguze, 54; Mrs Yanguchan Tiv, 45; Mrs Kwadoo Mtomga, 45 and Mrs Mnembe Terlumum, 30.

The victims have been reunited with their families, according to the governor’s chief press secretary, Mazi Nathaniel Ikyur.