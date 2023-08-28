Troops Rescue Eight Children, 17 Others From Boko Haram

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Army on Monday announced it has rescued eight children and 17 others abducted by the Boko Haram terrorist group in Borno and Kaduna States.

A clearance operation by Troops of 144 Battalion in conjunction with Hybrid Force led to the rescue of six women and eight children in Gobara village, Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno state, the Army said.

The Army’s spokesperson, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwackukwu made the revelation in a statement in which he said the troops executed the operation on August 26.

The following day, troops of 82 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with Hybrid Force, raided a Boko Haram enclave in Gava village, in Gwoza LA of Borno where 11 civilians were rescued.

“All rescued victims are presently in troops’ custody undergoing profiling,” the Army said.

Also on August 27, the Nigerian Army revealed that seven members of a Boko Haram family surrendered to troops of 81 Division Task Force Battalion in the Dikwa LGA of Borno State.

The family comprised three adults and four children, the Army noted.

In Kaduna, the Nigerian Army disclosed that Troops of 2 Battalion, in an anti-banditry operation killed a criminal and freed four kidnap victims in Kwana Shehu village, Birnin Gwari LGA of the State.

The army said the rescued victims have since been reunited with their families.

“Members of the public are, please enjoined to support the troops with credible information to enhance ongoing operations across the country,” the Army pleaded.