Trouble For Fayose As Ekiti PDP Stakeholders Reject ‘One-Man-Show,’ Move To Bring Segun Oni Back

119 SHARES Share Tweet

A former Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka, and other prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state have rejected the leadership style of former Governor Ayo Fayose which they described as obsolete and bizarre.

The group under the aegis Ekiti PDP Stakeholders expressed concerns over the party’s dismal performance in the June 18 governorship election, where the party came third behind the Social Democratic Party and canvassed a new leadership style to return the party to winning ways.

According to a communiqué made available by the state PDP Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju, to THE WHISTLER on Sunday night, the concerned party members also resolved to woo former Governor Segun Oni, who is also the governorship candidate of the party in the June governorship poll back to the PDP.

Apart from the Olusola-Eleka, who was Fayose’s deputy during his second term in office, a former PDP National Treasurer, Adewale Aribisala, ex- deputy governors, former party chairmen, former national working committee members, former local government chairmen and former national and state lawmakers were part of the meeting held on Thursday.

They called on party members ‘to go back to their units and wards and begin serious mobilisation for the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Project.’

Those in attendance at the meeting said, ” There is urgent need to rẹ-strengthen the party in order to win subsequent elections in the state.

“The current style of one-man-show leadership of Mr Ayo Fayose is ineffective, totally primitive, outdated, bizarre and utterly rejected.

“There is an urgent need for the party to fashion out a new leadership style that will engender unity among PDP members, and ensure victory for the party in subsequent elections. Henceforth the party in the state adopts a collegiate leadership style for the collective rescue mission of the party losses and liabilities.

“They also resolved to make efforts to reach out to a former governor and governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Chief Segun Oni, to return to the party which he left earlier in the year over his dissatisfaction with the PDP governorship primary.

“The stakeholders urged members to continue to engage others still outside the party, with a view to securing their cooperation towards the success of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general elections.”

But while reacting to the stakeholders’ moves, ‘ Fayose’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, said the group had the right to say whatever they wanted but their position could not be forced on other members of the party.

He said, “It is their right to say what they said; it is their right to say they want collegiate or universal leadership. It is normal to pursue interests within a political party; it is also the right of others to say we want it this way. At the end of the day, we will sit down and harmonise positions and we move forward.

“If you belong to a group that you say this is a group of armed robbers, and if you come out to say you are no longer part of that group, whatever benefit you made when you were in the group should be surrendered as restitution before you can be taken to be serious.”