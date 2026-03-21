Truck Collides With Gas-Laden Tanker In Lagos

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…Lagos Fire Confirms Two Dead

A truck collided with a gas-laden tanker in the early hours of Saturday, triggering explosions and a fire outbreak in the Sangotedo area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the truck crashed into nearby buildings, destroying valuables.

The incident reportedly occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, told THE WHISTLER that the fire had been extinguished.

However, he said he could not confirm the number of casualties.

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Unconfirmed reports initially indicated that one person died in the incident, but the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that two people lost their lives.

According to the agency’s Controller General, Margaret Adeseye, the victims were the truck driver and his assistant.

She said the truck was coming from the Epe end when it rammed into the gas tanker from behind after the tanker failed to pull off the highway.

“The resultant effects culminated into fire spreading to adjoining three warehouses and 10 roadside shops including a gym and generator house before the fire was put out, saving a Total Petrol Filling Station, its fully loaded 33,000 litres PMS tanker and a host of properties.

“After the blaze has been doused, three Sienna bus cars, one Toyota Corolla car and a forklift parked within the aforementioned properties were recovered, just as the tipper driver and his assistant, both male adults were also recovered dead while the gas truck driver escaped unhurt.

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“Efforts are ongoing to evacuate the remains of both trucks on the road as normalcy has returned to the scene of the accident.l,” Adeseye said in a statement.