Truck Conveying 20-Foot Containers Somersaults On Otedola Bridge

A Mack articulated truck conveying two 20-foot containers overturned while in transit and obstructed a section of the Otedola Bridge in Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said the incident resulted from a battery-related mechanical fault.

It said that during an attempt to remove the vehicle from the roadway, the truck unfortunately overturned.

LASTMA spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, confirmed that no casualty was recorded.

According to Taofiq, LASTMA temporarily closed the main carriage Expressway inward Lagos, deployed a tow truck to the location, and engaged a heavy-duty crane to lift and reposition the fallen containers.

The incident temporarily caused a traffic backlog extending beyond Kara Bridge.

Normal traffic flow was restored upon removal of the overturned truck and its containers from the roadway.