Truck Driver Crushes His Motorboy To Death In Lagos

A tragic accident occurred late Wednesday in the Ikorodu area of Lagos, as a truck driver crushed his motor boy to death at the Ogolonto Traffic Light Intersection, inward of the Ikorodu Roundabout.

It was gathered that the incident happened around 11:00 p.m.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Adebayo Taofiq, explained that preliminary findings revealed the motorboy had alighted from the moving truck to assist the driver in stabilising the vehicle by placing a wooden plank beneath its tyres after its braking system reportedly failed.

However, in the process, the motor boy slipped and fell under the truck’s rear tyres, which ran over him, killing him instantly.

“Preliminary findings from the joint security investigation revealed that the deceased motor boy had alighted from the moving loaded truck to assist the driver in stabilising the truck by placing a wooden plank beneath its tyres, as the braking mechanism of the vehicle was reportedly defective.

“In the course of this effort, the unfortunate motor boy slipped and fell beneath the rear tyres, which ran over him, resulting in his instantaneous and tragic death,” Adebayo said in a statement.

The LASTMA officers at the scene immediately secured the area to prevent further accidents and contacted operatives of the Ipakodo Police Division, who arrived promptly to take over the case.

The driver was arrested and handed over to the police for investigation, while the body of the deceased was taken to the General Hospital, Ikorodu.

To avoid traffic obstruction, LASTMA’s Special Night Gang Team swiftly evacuated the truck from the road, restoring the free flow of vehicles in the area.

Reacting to the incident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

He described the accident as avoidable and urged truck and commercial vehicle operators to always carry out routine mechanical checks—especially on their braking systems—before embarking on any journey.

Bakare-Oki stressed that poor vehicle maintenance and negligence pose serious dangers not only to drivers and their assistants but also to other road users.

He reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to promoting road safety and discipline across the state through strict enforcement, continuous public sensitisation, and collaboration with security and safety agencies.

THE WHISTLER reports that Wednesday’s incident comes a few days after three students of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, died in a tragic multiple-vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday at Powerline Junction, before Aleje, inward Ikorodu Roundabout.

The crash, which threw the Ikorodu community into mourning, involved a tipper truck heavily loaded with sand (unregistered), a Toyota Corolla (SMK 42 AJ), an MPV bus, and four tricycles.

Two male students and one female reportedly died on the spot, while seven other persons, including tricycle operators, sustained severe injuries.

According to preliminary investigations, the tipper truck was travelling at excessive speed when it suddenly experienced brake failure, causing the driver to lose control.

The truck rammed into several vehicles and tricycles, leaving a trail of wreckage and casualties.