Truck Kills Tricycle Rider In Anambra

A road mishap that occurred at Nawfia by Awka-Enugu expressway in Anambra State, Sunday, claimed one life and injured three persons. The incident involved twenty persons, and occurred around 09:10am.

DRC Margaret B Onabe, acting sector public education officer, Federal Road Safety Commission, Anambra State, told our correspondent that, “The cause of the crash is wrongful overtaking.”

According to an eye witness, the driver of the Ford transit, en route to Awka, overtook the truck wrongfully and rammed into a tricycle going to Onitsha in a single carriage way and crashed.

Onabe said, “The crash involved an unidentified driver of an ash coloured Ford transit bus with registration number NZM98EA; an unidentified rider of a yellow tricycle with registration number AAH707UM, and an unidentified driver of a red Mack truck with registration number KJA243XK.

“The victims were rushed to an undisclosed hospital before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team from Awka Sector Command.” She added that the rider of the tricycle was the dead victim.

Meanwhile, the sector commander, FRSC, Anambra State, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, while sympathizing with the families of the dead, wished the injured quick recovery. He urged drivers to ensure the road is clear before overtaking.