Truck Rolls Back In Traffic, Kills Man In Anambra

A yet-to-be-identified male adult was Saturday evening killed by an unidentified driver of a Mark truck with registration number JJJ 660 XB.

The truck was said to have rolled back when it ran over the deceased, killing him instantly.

Our correspondent reports that the incident happened at about 1600hrs, opposite Goodness and Mercy Motor Park in Onitsha.

An eyewitness said the crash was due to a brake failure, which made the truck roll back while in traffic.

The sector public education officer, Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, SRC Florence Edor, confirmed that three male adults were involved in the crash.

According to her, one of the male adults was rushed to Toronto Hospital by the FRSC rescue team from Upper Iweka outpost where he was later confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, adding that his body was deposited at the morgue.

She further said that the driver of the truck was handed over to Okpoko Police Station for investigations and further actions.

Meanwhile, the sector commander, FRSC, Anambra State Command, CC Andrew A Kumapayi, has warned motorists, especially truck drivers, to put their vehicles in order as the corps had started the clampdown of rickety vehicles in the state.

He also advised pedestrians to watch before crossing roads, especially behind trucks on hilly roads.