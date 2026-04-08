Trump Accuses CNN Of Pushing Fake Iran Statement From Nigeria

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U.S. President Donald Trump has launched an investigation into CNN after accusing the network of broadcasting a fraudulent statement from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council that portrayed Tehran as the winner of a newly announced ceasefire deal.

The clash erupted hours after Trump announced a two-week truce between the United States, Iran, and Israel on Tuesday night, just before his self-imposed deadline threatening devastating strikes on Iranian infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened.

Trump announced the deal on Truth Social, making it conditional on Iran allowing what he called the “complete, immediate, and safe opening” of the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway responsible for roughly 20% of global oil supplies.

The agreement, brokered with the help of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, opens the door to negotiations in Islamabad.

Trump called it a “total and complete victory” for the United States, saying Iran’s 10-point proposal provides a workable basis for a longer-term peace agreement.

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Iran confirmed the pause but framed the outcome very differently. A statement attributed to its Supreme National Security Council declared a “great victory,” claiming the US suffered an “undeniable, historic, and crushing defeat” and was forced to accept the general framework of Iran’s demands, including lifting all sanctions, withdrawing US forces from the region, and recognising Iran’s nuclear enrichment programme.

CNN’s live blog carried the headline “Iran claims victory, says it forced U.S. to accept 10-point plan,” reporting the SNSC statement as it appeared across multiple Iranian state media outlets, including Fars News Agency and Tasnim News Agency.

Trump fired back quickly on Truth Social, calling the statement a “FRAUD” and accusing CNN of knowingly amplifying it. He claimed the statement originated from a “new, trouble-making fake news site from Nigeria” and was picked up by CNN without verification.

He ordered the network to retract the report and issue a full apology, warning that authorities were investigating whether a crime had been committed.

CNN has pushed back firmly. A spokesperson told multiple outlets that the statement was obtained directly from Iranian officials and verified through known official channels.

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As of publication, no retraction has been issued.

It is worth noting that the specific Nigerian website Trump referenced has not been publicly named or independently confirmed.

It remains his allegation, and CNN maintains its sourcing was legitimate.

The ceasefire itself has brought cautious relief globally, with oil prices falling and markets reacting positively following the announcement.

Celebrations were reported in Tehran. However, Iran has warned its forces remain on alert, and Israel noted its operations in Lebanon continue separately from the Iran truce.

The row between Trump and CNN echoes years of tension between the president and the network, which he has repeatedly labelled fake news.

But the stakes are unusually high this time, with both sides trading accusations in the middle of one of the most sensitive foreign policy moments of Trump’s second term. Negotiations between Washington and Tehran are expected to begin in Islamabad on Friday.