President Donald Trump on Sunday accused Ukraine’s leadership of showing “zero gratitude” for America’s push to end the war.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote in capital letters that “Ukraine ‘leadership’ has expressed zero Gratitude for our efforts, and Europe continues to buy oil from Russia.”

He also reiterated that he had “inherited a war that should have never happened,” insisting that he was determined to deliver a settlement.

His comments landed minutes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that there was now an understanding that elements of the US-backed 28-point peace plan could reflect Ukraine’s national interests.

Zelenskyy, speaking on X, said he hoped ongoing meetings in Geneva, Switzerland, would “pave the way to a real and lasting peace,” adding that Ukraine is grateful “to every leader and to everyone around the world who supports Ukraine.”

Delegations from the United States, Ukraine and key European allies are meeting behind closed doors at the Intercontinental Hotel in Geneva, Switzerland, to iron out details of the draft agreement.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff are leading the American team, which has remained tight-lipped following the president’s remarks.

Ukraine’s National security chief Rustem Umerov said Ukraine valued US efforts and expected more progress, noting that current proposals include “many Ukrainian priorities.”

However, European leaders have voiced strong concerns about the deal, arguing that it heavily favours Russia, particularly over demands for Ukraine to concede territory and accept restrictions on its future NATO ambitions.

At the G20 summit in South Africa, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was sceptical that an agreement could be reached by Thursday, the deadline set by Trump for Ukraine to accept the proposal.

Reports suggest American support for Ukraine could be scaled back if no response is provided before the dead.