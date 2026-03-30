Trump Allows Russian Oil Shipment To Cuba Despite U.S. Blockade

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US President Donald Trump has said he would allow a Russian oil tanker to deliver fuel to Cuba, despite ongoing US restrictions on the island.

Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, stating that he had no objections to the shipment reaching Cuba.

“We don’t mind having somebody get a boatload because they need… they have to survive,” he said.

When asked about reports that the tanker would be permitted entry, Trump added that any country, including Russia, could send oil to Cuba if necessary.

“I told them, if a country wants to send some oil into Cuba right now, I have no problem whether it’s Russia or not,” he said.

Tracking data indicates that the vessel, Anatoly Kolodkin, carrying about 730,000 barrels of oil, was positioned off Cuba’s eastern coast as of Sunday night and is expected to arrive in the city of Matanzas by Tuesday.

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The tanker is currently under sanctions imposed by the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom following the war in Ukraine.

Cuba has been facing severe energy shortages in recent months, worsened by US measures that have significantly restricted oil supplies to the island.

The shortages have triggered widespread blackouts and disrupted essential services, including healthcare and public transportation, leaving many residents struggling with limited access to fuel and basic resources.

Experts say the expected shipment could yield roughly 180,000 barrels of diesel, enough to meet the country’s daily demand for over a week.

Trump maintained that allowing the shipment was necessary to ease humanitarian conditions, noting that Cubans require fuel for electricity and basic living needs.

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“I’d prefer letting it in, whether it’s Russia or anybody else because the people need heat and cooling and all of the other things,” he said.