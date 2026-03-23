Trump Backs Down On Iran Power Strikes, Orders Five-Day Pause

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U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered a temporary halt to planned military strikes on Iran, following what he described as “very good and productive” talks aimed at resolving rising tensions in West Asia.

Trump said the decision to pause strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure came after “in-depth, detailed, and constructive” discussions over the past two days.

The move, he added, is intended to allow space for continued negotiations.

“Based on the tenor and tone” of the talks, Trump said he had directed the Department of Defense to postpone “any and all military strikes” for an initial five-day period.

The pause, he noted, will depend on progress made during ongoing diplomatic engagements with Tehran.

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The development signals a potential diplomatic opening amid escalating tensions in the region, with talks expected to continue throughout the week.

Analysts say the outcome of these negotiations could play a crucial role in determining whether the situation de-escalates or returns to confrontation.

The announcement comes shortly after Trump issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

He had warned that the United States would “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants if Tehran failed to fully reopen the vital oil transit route.

The shift from military threats to a temporary pause highlights a rapidly evolving U.S. approach, raising questions about Washington’s broader strategy in the region.

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Global markets are also closely monitoring the situation, given the Strait of Hormuz’s importance to international energy supplies.