Trump Calls Anti‑War Americans ‘Foolish’, Says Ceasefire Proposal Not Enough

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U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed domestic opposition to the ongoing war with Iran, calling Americans who want the conflict ended “foolish,” even as he described a fresh ceasefire proposal as “a very significant step” that still falls short.

Speaking to reporters during the White House Easter Egg Roll, an event traditionally focused on family festivities, Trump acknowledged progress toward a potential 45-day truce but made clear he has not approved it.

“It’s a significant proposal, it’s a significant step. It’s not good enough,” Trump said. “They are negotiating now. We’ll see what happens.”

The proposal, circulated by mediators including Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey, calls for a temporary halt in fighting and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The White House confirmed the deal is under consideration, but stressed that Operation Epic Fury continues.

Iranian state media promptly rejected the idea of a short-term ceasefire, insisting instead on a permanent end to the 38-day war that began with US and Israeli strikes on February 28.

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Rather than easing tensions, Trump used the platform to intensify his warnings.

He reiterated that if Iran does not reopen the vital waterway by Tuesday evening Washington time, U.S. forces will target Iranian power plants and bridges.

“If they don’t, they’ll have no bridges, no power plants, no anything,” he said, hinting at even more severe options. “I won’t go further because there are other things that are worse than those two.”

Trump brushed aside questions about whether striking civilian infrastructure would violate international law.

“I’m not worried about it,” he replied. “You know the war crime? The war crime is allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

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He described Iranian leaders as “animals” and claimed they had killed tens of thousands of protesters.

Trump also revealed a more personal view on the conflict that if unconstrained by public opinion, he would seize Iran’s oil reserves.

“If it were up to me, I’d keep the oil, and I would make plenty of money,” he said, adding that unfortunately “the American people would like to see us come home.”

When pressed on critics at home, Trump was blunt stating those opposing the war are “foolish,”,

because “the war is about one thing, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

The remarks come amid diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

A White House press conference on the conflict was scheduled for later Monday.

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As the Tuesday deadline approaches, the gap between ongoing negotiations and Trump’s aggressive rhetoric underscores the uncertainty facing the region and raises questions about how much domestic pressure will ultimately influence America’s next moves in the war.