Trump Convinced Nigeria Not Ready To Tackle Insecurity, Says Dele Momodu

A prominent member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, says the United States President, Donald Trump, is convinced that the Nigerian government is not serious about tackling the country’s worsening insecurity and the alleged killings of Christians.

Momodu said this on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Friday while reacting to Trump’s recent directive to the Pentagon to prepare a possible plan of attack in Nigeria.

THE WHISTLER reports that Trump had, last Saturday, warned that if Nigeria fails to stop the killings of Christians, the United States would respond “fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our cherished Christians.”

He also described the situation as an “existential threat” to Christianity in Africa’s most populous nation threatening possible military operations on Nigeria over the alleged killings.

Speaking, Momodu said Trump’s warning should not be dismissed as mere rhetoric but as a reflection of the international community’s growing concern over Nigeria’s handling of insecurity.

“From the videos of President Trump that I have watched, it is beyond the usual let’s talk. He is convinced about the document that has already been presented to him.

“He is convinced that the Nigerian government is not serious, that we are not ready, and that we are only trying to buy time and return to our usual hanky-panky,” Momodu stated.

He said the time has come for President Bola Tinubu to stop playing politics and seek credible Nigerians across political and religious divides who can speak for the country globally as Nigeria is over-blessed with some of the most brilliant human beings on earth.

Giving instances, he mentioned the former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and former Defence Minister, General Theophilus Danjuma, whom he described as figures with global credibility.

He also urged Tinubu to engage influential Christian leaders and groups to help counter the perception that Christians are being systematically targeted in Nigeria.

On a separate note, Momodu faulted those blaming the opposition for feeding the U.S. government with intelligence on the killings, saying such claims were “clever by half.”

He accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of habitually blaming others for every national issue.

“So anyone blaming the opposition — of course, everything in Nigeria, when it’s not APC, they blame the immediate predecessor, even a man who has gone to join his ancestors, former President Muhammadu Buhari, they are blaming him for abandoning a useless country for them. A very terrible economy to them. They will always be playing games in politics.

“But this is the time for the President to ignore all those. People who just go around trying to terrorise the opposition are now being terrorised from America. So that’s the way of God. The person you cannot catch, there is someone who will catch him for you,” he said.

He explained that having spoken to high-level contacts who confirmed that powerful Christian-loving groups from Nigeria reached out to Washington, he realized the situation is no longer just about politics but survival.

“If you know of a man called El-Buba in Jos, I’ve been to his church before. He has cried out that Christians are being targeted and wiped out.

“He never said Muslims aren’t being killed, but life has become so cheap that even when 100 people die, the president can still travel that night. No empathy, no sympathy. That’s what the opposition is talking about and it has nothing to do with politics,” he said.

He lamented that many Nigerians have become indifferent to the violence ravaging the country, noting that attacks in states like Benue, Plateau, Taraba, and Niger are often treated as routine events.

Momodu further warned that Nigeria was sliding toward chaos, comparing the situation to conflict-prone regions like Gaza and Lebanon, and urged the government to act swiftly before it is too late.

He also reacted to the recent sanctions reportedly imposed by the U.S. Congress on 12 northern governors, traditional rulers, and senior judges over alleged complicity in the killings of Christians.

“Maybe for once our leaders will get sober. They speak with arrogance, as if they are gods. But look at the number of people dying daily. The government knows where the bandits are but does nothing. The time for blame game is over,” he stated.

Momodu described the present situation as a divine test for Nigeria’s leaders, saying even citizens now openly beg the U.S. to intervene because they have lost faith in their own government.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fighting terrorism and strengthening global partnerships to address insecurity.

Speaking after Thursday’s Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja, Tinubu said his government remains focused on moving Nigeria forward under the Renewed Hope Agenda despite prevailing challenges.

“The task ahead is immense. But we are resolved to move forward with unity and purpose, to defeat terrorism and build a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient Nigeria,” he said.