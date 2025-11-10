Trump: FG Urges Nigerians To Remain Calm

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has urged Nigerians to remain calm in the face of the diplomatic spat between the United States and the country.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, gave the charge when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Jigawa, Malam Umar Namadi.

This is contained in a statement on Monday in Abuja by Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant on Media to the minister.

The minister is in Jigawa to attend the North West 2025 Youth Pally and presentation of the achievements of President Tinubu after two years in office.

According to the minister, President Bola Tinubu has all it takes to secure Nigeria from destabilising elements, as well as mend any cracks in our nation’s relationship with our international friends and partners.

Advertisement

“As such, Nigerians should not panic; please remain calm. Tinubu has the capacity to amicably resolve the matter.”