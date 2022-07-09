Trump, Others React To Elon Musk’s Termination Of Twitter Acquisition Deal

On Friday, billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, terminated the $44 billion dollar deal which he proposed to buy social media platform, Twitter.

Musk said the cancellation was because the company did not provide him with information about fake accounts on the platform.

Since the news broke, social media users have aired differing opinions on Musk’s decision, with some supporting him while others have condemned the termination of the deal.

Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jnr, seemingly expressed his support for Musk’s decision.

He tweeted, “Elon Musk is terminating his agreement to buy Twitter: So basically Twitter has a huge amount of spam accounts —way more than they let on — and has gotten busted for it!!!

“As I said weeks ago spam accounts are probably 50% not 5% of Twitter users”.

Meanwhile Twitter user, @MikeDruker thought the decision came as no surprise, tweeting, “I can’t believe Elon Musk failed to deliver on a giant promise. Absolutely stunned by this development that has happened literally every time he’s promised something”.

Another person, @keffals, tweeted “Elon Musk was as committed to running Twitter as he is to being a father”.

@DashDobrofsky expressed his disdain for Musk, describing the cancelled deal as good riddance. He tweeted, “Republican Elon Musk has terminated his Twitter deal. What did Elon gain from this charade? Nothing. His Tesla stock plummeted, he lost every liberal customer, and he embarrassed himself on the global stage. Another MAGA conman who failed to deliver on his promise. Good riddance!”.

Following Musk’s declaration on Friday, Twitter Chairman, Bret Taylor, said the company’s board would pursue legal action against him to force the deal to move forward.

Taylor put out a tweet saying, “The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement”.

Musk’s lawyers said in a filing that Twitter is in breach of multiple provisions of the agreement between the company and Musk.

“Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement, appears to have made false and misleading representations upon which Mr. Musk relied when entering into the Merger Agreement”, the filing read.

The Tesla CEO had also said he was ending the deal because Twitter fired high-ranking executives and one-third of the talent acquisition team, breaching Twitter’s obligation to “preserve substantially intact the material components of its current business organization.”

Musk’s decision comes less than 2 months after he put the acquisition deal on hold for the same reason he terminated it.

After Musk announced the pause, THE WHISTLER reported that Twitter had revealed that they had begun plans to comply with his demands for conclusive data on the actual amount of fake accounts (bots) on the platform.

The company announced that it would give Musk access to a stream of data consisting of more than 500 million tweets posted every day.