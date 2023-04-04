Trump Pleads Not Guilty To ‘Serious Criminal Conduct’ As Attorney Vows He Won’t Escape

… Ex-president Continues 2024 Presidential Campaigns

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has pleaded not guilty to the 34 counts felony charges instituted against him by the New York prosecutors before a Manhattan court.

The charges border on alleged falsifying of his business records and a hush money payment to an adult film actress in 2016, prior to the presidential election.

He was taken to the court by police authorities.

CNN reports that Trump is on his way to Florida where he is billed to continue his 2024 presidential campaigns.

Trump lawyers vowed to get all the charges quashed by the court.

But the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told the press after Trump’s appearance that the former president will not get away with the alleged offence.

“Under New York State law, it is a felony to falsify business records with intent to defraud and intent to conceal another crime. That is exactly what this case is about: 34 false statements made to cover up other crimes. These are felony crimes in New York state.

“No matter who you are, we cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct,” Bragg said.