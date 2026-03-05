Trump Sacks Homeland Security Chief

222 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The President of the United States Donald Trump has removed Kristi Noem from her position on Thursday in the first major cabinet shake-up of his second term in office.

Trump nominated Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma to lead the United States Department of Homeland Security, replacing Kristi Noem. This is expected to take effect on March 31st

Noem’s removal follows weeks of mounting criticism over her leadership of the department, particularly after contentious congressional hearings where lawmakers questioned immigration enforcement operations and a controversial government-funded advertising campaign promoting stricter border policies.

The campaign reportedly cost more than $200m and featured Noem prominently, drawing bipartisan criticism in Washington. Trump later said he had not approved the ads, contradicting statements made during the hearings.

Her tenure was also marked by controversies surrounding immigration raids and the deaths of civilians during federal enforcement operations, which intensified political pressure on the administration.

Despite her dismissal from the cabinet role, Trump said Noem will take on a new position as Special Envoy for the “Shield of the Americas,” a regional security initiative expected to focus on cooperation across the Western Hemisphere.