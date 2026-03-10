Trump Says Iran War Will End ‘Pretty Quickly’

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Donald Trump described the ongoing United States military campaign against Iran as a “short-term excursion” and said it could “be finished pretty quickly.” Speaking at a Republican gathering in Doral, Florida, Trump emphasized that United States and allied forces have significantly degraded Iran’s military capabilities, but added that the campaign is not yet complete.

“Within a week they were going to attack us 100%. They had all these missiles far more than anyone thought, and they were going to attack all of the Middle East and Israel,” Trump said. “And if they had a nuclear weapon, they would have used it on Israel. This was going to be a major attack.”

Trump highlighted the success of United States operations: “The missiles have been largely knocked out, the drones have been knocked down, and we’re hitting where they make the drones… A lot of work, a lot of brilliant work. But we’re going to have a much safer world as soon as it’s finished, and it’s going to be finished pretty quickly.”

While he projected confidence in a swift conclusion, analysts note that the conflict remains ongoing, and the United States has not officially won the war. Targeted strikes and regional tensions continue, and global observers are monitoring the situation closely, particularly the risk of escalation and broader Middle East instability.