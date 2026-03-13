Trump Says Iran’s New Supreme Leader ‘Damaged’

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is likely alive but “damaged,” as questions remain over the cleric’s condition following the start of the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Speaking in an interview on Fox News’ The Brian Kilmeade Show, Trump said he believed Khamenei had survived but may have been injured.

“I think he probably is (alive). I think he is damaged, but I think he’s probably alive in some form,” Trump said.

Khamenei has not been seen publicly since he was selected by Iran’s clerical leadership as supreme leader following the death of his father, former leader Ali Khamenei.

In his first message since assuming the position, Khamenei vowed Iran would keep the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed and warned neighbouring countries hosting U.S. military bases that they could face attacks if the conflict continues.

Earlier, Iran’s ambassador to Cyprus, Alireza Salarian, said he had heard that Khamenei was injured in the opening strikes of the war. “I have heard that he was injured in his legs and hand and arm… I think he is in the hospital because he is injured,” Salarian said.

Also, an Iranian official told Reuters that the new leader was lightly injured but continued to operate as Iran’s supreme leader.

The conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel began on February 28 and has since escalated with missile and drone strikes across the region, killing thousands and raising tensions across the Middle East.