Trump Says U.S. Has ‘Virtually Destroyed’ Iran

President of the United States Donald Trump made strong remarks today regarding the ongoing U.S.-led military campaign against Iran, claiming that the United States had achieved significant success while emphasizing that the mission is not yet complete.

Speaking at a campaign-style rally, Trump said the U.S. military has “virtually destroyed Iran” over the past 11 days of fighting, and claimed victory in what he described as a rapid and decisive campaign.

He added, “We don’t want to leave early, do we? We’ve got to finish the job.

Trump asserted that U.S. strikes had disabled a large portion of Iran’s military capabilities, including its navy and missile infrastructure, and portrayed the conflict as largely successful.

He also indicated that the United States intends to maintain operations rather than withdraw prematurely.

The U.S. and allied forces have been conducting sustained operations against Iran since late February, targeting military bases, missile sites, and naval vessels. Iranian authorities continue to respond with missile and drone strikes, emphasizing that they will defend their territory.

Analysts caution that while U.S. strikes have degraded Iranian military capabilities, claims of “victory” are political statements rather than verified assessments of the war’s outcome.

Independent observers note that the conflict remains ongoing and could have long term regional and economic repercussions.

The conflict has already affected global markets, with oil prices rising amid fears of instability in the Middle East.

Governments and international organizations continue to monitor the situation closely, urging restraint and dialogue where possible.

Trump’s comments signal a continued U.S. commitment to the military campaign in Iran while framing the operation as largely successful.