Trump Sends Peace Plan As Iran Opens Strait To ‘Non-Hostile’ Ships

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Donald Trump has sent a peace plan to Iran, expressing optimism about ending nearly a month of conflict, as Tehran signalled a partial easing of tensions by allowing “non-hostile” oil vessels to pass through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The development marked a tentative diplomatic shift despite continued hostilities across the region. Iran confirmed through a message circulated by the International Maritime Organization that vessels not considered hostile would be granted safe passage through the strait, a vital route for roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said the United States was actively engaging Iran, although Tehran has not confirmed formal negotiations.

“They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present and the present arrived today. And it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump said. “That meant one thing to me – we’re dealing with the right people.”

He did not elaborate but indicated the development was linked to the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran had previously restricted in response to U.S. and Israeli military actions, triggering a surge in global oil prices. Following the latest signals, crude prices dropped by nearly six percent.

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Trump, who had earlier threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s power infrastructure if the strait remained closed, recently extended a deadline for reopening it, citing diplomatic progress. He also confirmed that a peace framework had been sent to Tehran, stressing that “it all starts with, they cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

Reports indicate the proposal may include a temporary ceasefire, restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities, and guarantees for maritime security, alongside potential sanctions relief and support for civilian nuclear development.

Despite the diplomatic overtures, violence has continued. Iranian missile strikes injured civilians in Israel, including an infant, while Israeli forces launched a “large wave” of airstrikes across multiple locations in Iran.

Israel has also intensified operations in Lebanon, targeting positions linked to Hezbollah and signalling plans to take control of areas up to the Litani River. The escalation has led to widespread displacement and rising casualties, with authorities reporting over 1,000 deaths in Lebanon.

Residents across the region continue to feel the impact of the conflict. “The sounds, the explosions, the missiles – they are part of our daily life now,” a Tehran resident told AFP. “Our one real worry now is that our oil and gas infrastructure isn’t targeted by missile strikes.”

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Meanwhile, regional tensions have expanded beyond the immediate conflict zone, with Gulf states including Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates reporting intercepted drone and missile attacks. Kuwait also confirmed a fire at its main airport after a drone strike hit a fuel tank.

Even as diplomatic signals emerge, military preparations persist. Reports indicate the United States is considering deploying additional troops to the region, underscoring the fragile balance between negotiation and escalation.

The conflict, which began in late February, has already reshaped geopolitical alliances and disrupted global energy markets, leaving uncertainty over whether recent diplomatic efforts will lead to a lasting resolution.