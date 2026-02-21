Trump Slaps 15% Global Tariff Hours After Supreme Court Loss

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

United States President Donald Trump announced Saturday that his administration will raise global tariff rate from 10 to 15 per cent barely 24 hours after the Supreme Court struck down his earlier tariff order.

However, exemptions for CUSMA-compliant goods from Canada and Mexico remain in place.

The move came after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump had exceeded his authority by imposing a blanket 10 per cent global tariff under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977, a law the administration had used to justify emergency trade measures against dozens of countries.

Rather than comply with the ruling, Trump turned to Section 122 of the U.S. Trade Act, which permits temporary tariffs of up to 15 per cent. Writing on Truth Social, he described the increase as a direct response to an “extraordinarily anti-American” decision.

He wrote, “Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level. During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again – Greater Than Ever Before!!! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP”

Section 122 allows temporary tariffs of up to 15 per cent, but for 150 days unless Congress approves an extension.

Trump has used Section 232 of the U.S. Trade Expansion Act to impose levies on Canadian steel, aluminum, copper, some automotive parts, lumber and other wood products, while other sectoral tariffs are still in effect.

Section 232 of that act allows top U.S. officials to direct the secretary of commerce to look into suspected national security threats caused by imports, but the secretary must present the president with a report and any recommendations for action within 270 days.