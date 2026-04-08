Trump Suspends Iran Bombing, Agrees To Two-Week Ceasefire Deal

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he has agreed to suspend bombing and attacks on Iran for a period of two weeks, contingent on Iran immediately reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated: “Subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!”

The announcement follows an eleventh-hour proposal from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who urged Trump to extend his self-imposed 8 p.m. ET deadline by two weeks to allow diplomacy to continue. Sharif also called on Iran to reopen the strategically vital waterway as a goodwill gesture during that period.

The ceasefire offer came after hours of alarming rhetoric from the president. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had warned on Truth Social that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” if no deal was reached to reopen the strait.

He had repeatedly threatened to target Iranian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if his deadline was not met.

Advertisement

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump was reviewing the Pakistani proposal, noting that “a response will come.” Markets reacted positively to signs of de-escalation, with oil prices easing following the announcement.

Iran has previously rejected temporary ceasefires, insisting instead on a permanent end to the conflict along with additional guarantees, including the lifting of sanctions.

However, some reports suggest Tehran may be open to accepting a short-term pause facilitated by Pakistan and other mediating parties.

The two-week window is intended to create space for broader negotiations. However, the White House did not immediately provide details on verification mechanisms or outline consequences should Iran fail to comply with the reopening of the strait.

The situation remains fluid.