Trump Talks Tough As National Guards Shot Dead Near White House

Two U.S. National Guards were fatally shot in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed.

The incident unfolded near the White House and triggered an emergency response in the U.S. capital.

Initial reports indicated the Guardsmen exchanged gunfire with the suspected shooter before being struck.

The Metropolitan Police Department later announced that the scene had been secured and that the suspect, who was also shot, was taken into custody on a stretcher.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey announced that the two Guardsmen had died from their injuries, offering condolences and confirming ongoing coordination with federal authorities.

Reacting to the attack, President Donald Trump vowed severe consequences for the shooter.

“The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen… will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement,” Trump posted on Truth Social, praising the response of emergency and security agencies.

The shooting occurred roughly two blocks from the White House. Emergency crews transported all three individuals to nearby hospitals.

According to law enforcement sources, one of the Guardsmen suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while the suspect’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The incident temporarily disrupted air traffic operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration halted arrivals and departures for 19 minutes to allow medevac aircraft to operate. Flights later resumed, though delays were reported.

A heavy presence of federal and local law enforcement surrounded the crime scene, including U.S. Secret Service agents and officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, while National Guard troops stood watch.

The shooting comes amid ongoing political and legal battles regarding the deployment of National Guard troops in the capital.

The U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said they were closely monitoring developments and expressed sorrow over what Schumer described as a “horrific shooting.”

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and authorities have urged the public to avoid the area as investigations continue.