Trump Threat: Intensify Air Precision On Terrorists, CAS Charges War Commanders

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, on Wednesday directed all Air Component Commanders across operational theatres to intensify “precision airstrikes and deliver smarter, harder, and more coordinated firepower against insurgents, terrorists, and criminal networks”, undermining Nigeria’s security and stability.

At a high-level strategy meeting held at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters in Abuja, Aneke reaffirmed his resolve to transform the NAF into a more agile, intelligence-driven, and technologically adaptive force capable of countering evolving national security threats.

The meeting, he explained, aimed at harmonising strategies, deepening inter-service collaboration, and reinforcing the Air Force’s role as a key pillar of national defence and a symbol of hope for citizens.

But NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said the Air Chief highlighted that the security landscape demands a higher level of precision, agility, and coordination from commanders.

“We must fly smarter and strike harder, not only to neutralize threats but also to protect the lives and properties of Nigerians. Every mission must reflect professionalism, purpose, and patriotism,” he declared.

Aneke stressed that the evolving threat environment across operational theatres requires synchronised air, land, and maritime actions to guarantee mission success.

“Our operations must be intelligence-led, coordinated, and focused. We will continue to work closely with the sister services and other security agencies to ensure a united front in the fight against terrorism and criminality,” he said.

The CAS assured personnel that their welfare, operational readiness, and professional advancement remain top priorities.

He noted that the Air Force will continue investing in innovation, modern technology, and continuous training to strengthen its tactical efficiency and resilience.

“Every airman and airwoman has a role to play in achieving our collective vision. I will ensure you are equipped, trained, and motivated to deliver results,” he pledged.

Aneke reiterated NAF’s commitment to supporting the government’s vision of sustainable peace and national stability while maintaining the highest standards of conduct and accountability.

“We will apply decisive force against those who threaten our nation, with discipline, humanity, and professionalism. The Nigerian people, government, and international partners expect nothing less from us,” he stated.

Charging the commanders to sustain operational momentum and ensure measurable impact in every mission, Aneke urged them to translate strategic goals into effective field outcomes.

“The safety and confidence of our citizens are our mission success indicators. Nigeria is counting on us, and we will not fail,” he declared.