Trump Threatens 50% Tariffs On Countries Arming Iran

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Donald Trump has warned that the United States will impose steep tariffs on any country found supplying military weapons to Iran, escalating pressure amid ongoing tensions with Tehran.

In a statement posted on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday, Trump said any nation providing arms to Iran would face an immediate 50 per cent tariff on all goods exported to the United States.

“A country supplying military weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50 per cent, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions,” he wrote.

The warning comes shortly after the U.S. president announced a temporary ceasefire arrangement with Iran following heightened tensions in the region.

Trump also said his administration is considering possible economic relief measures for Tehran, noting that Washington is currently engaged in discussions around tariff and sanctions relief.

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The developments follow Iran’s reported agreement to temporarily reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route at the centre of recent geopolitical concerns.

While details of the ceasefire and negotiations remain limited, the latest remarks highlight a mix of economic pressure and diplomatic engagement from Washington as it navigates relations with Tehran.