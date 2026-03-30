Trump Threatens Iran’s Infrastructure If Peace Deal Fails

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U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to destroy Iran’s critical infrastructure, including energy facilities and water systems, if a deal to end the ongoing conflict is not reached soon.

In remarks on Monday, Trump warned that Iran’s oil resources and key installations such as desalination plants could be targeted if negotiations fail to produce results “shortly.”

The warning comes as fighting in the region intensifies, with Iran launching strikes on a major water and electricity facility in Kuwait, while an oil refinery in Israel was also attacked. In response, U.S. and Israeli forces carried out a new round of strikes on Iranian targets.

Trump’s latest comments follow earlier suggestions that U.S. forces could take control of Iran’s key oil export hub on Kharg Island, a move that would significantly impact Tehran’s economy.

Despite repeatedly claiming progress in diplomatic efforts, Iranian officials have denied engaging in direct negotiations with Washington.

The United States has also deployed additional troops to the Middle East in recent weeks, signaling a more aggressive posture as tensions escalate.

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Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts reportedly being facilitated by Pakistan remain uncertain, with continued hostilities raising doubts about the prospects for a ceasefire.

Regional actors, including the United Arab Emirates, have indicated they want any agreement to include measures to limit Iran’s military capabilities.

The conflict shows no clear sign of de-escalation, with both military action and diplomatic uncertainty continuing to shape developments in the region.