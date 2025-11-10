Trump Threatens Lawsuit Against BBC For Editing Speech

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Donald Trump has threatened to sue the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) over what he described as a “deliberately misleading” edit of his January 6 speech featured in a BBC documentary.

Trump’s threat came after the resignations of BBC Director-General Tim Davie and News Chief Executive Deborah Turness on Sunday, following a storm of controversy triggered by a leaked internal report accusing the broadcaster of editorial failings and bias.

The report, first published by The Telegraph, alleged that the BBC’s flagship Panorama documentary “completely misled viewers” by splicing together two separate parts of Trump’s 2021 speech during the Capitol riot—linking his comment about “walking to the Capitol” with the phrase “fight like hell,” which he delivered nearly an hour apart.

Reacting on Truth Social, Trump hailed The Telegraph for exposing what he called “corrupt journalists,” writing: “Thank you to The Telegraph for exposing these very dishonest people who tried to influence a Presidential Election. They are from a foreign country, one many call our top ally and yet they tried to undermine American democracy. Terrible!”

The White House also joined in the criticism. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt celebrated the resignations by posting on X, labeling the BBC “100% fake news” and “a propaganda machine.” She said British taxpayers were being “forced to pay for leftist propaganda.”

BBC Chair Samir Shah on Monday apologised for what he termed “an error of judgment” in the editing of Trump’s remarks, acknowledging that the cut version “created a misleading impression.”

The controversy deepens long-running political and cultural tensions around the BBC. The BBC, a publicly funded institution, has faced sustained pressure over its reporting on issues including the Gaza war, transgender rights, and race.

Trump, known for his confrontational stance toward the media, has a history of legal battles with major outlets. He has previously revoked press credentials, sued news organisations, and labelled sections of the press as “the enemy of the people.”

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists warned that press freedom in the United States “is no longer a given,” adding that Trump’s aggressive posture toward the media could inflict “lasting damage” on journalistic independence.

Trump was impeached in 2021 for “incitement of insurrection” over the Capitol riot but was acquitted by the Senate after most Republicans rallied to his defence.