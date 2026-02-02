Trump Threatens To Sue Trevor Noah Over Grammy Epstein Joke

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

United States President Donald Trump, on Monday, threatened legal action against the host of the 68th Grammy Awards, Trevor Noah, over the comedian’s comment on him and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

After congratulating Billie Eilish for winning a Grammy for Song of the Year for her track “Wildflower,” Noah brought up Trump and Epstein.

“Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants—almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” he said, referring to the president’s bid to acquire the autonomous Arctic territory.

Noah added, “Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

Noah, who announced that this will be his final year hosting the Grammys after six turns as emcee, has been light on political commentary in previous years.

According to AFP, his comments have drawn the wrath of the president, who took to his Truth Social platform, first saying that the “Grammy Awards are the WORST and virtually unwatchable,” before criticising Noah.

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” Trump asserted.

He branded Noah a “total loser” who needs to “get his facts straight.”

“I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless dope of an M.C. … Get ready, Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!” Trump added.

Trump, who reportedly moved in the same social circles as Epstein in Florida and New York, was said to have initially kicked against the release of a vast trove of documents about the disgraced financier and had given varying accounts of why he eventually fell out with Epstein.

More than three million documents were released on Friday that included mention of numerous powerful figures, including the 79-year-old president, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, and former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.