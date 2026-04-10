Trump To Iran: ‘You Have No Cards Left — Just Negotiate’

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President Donald J. Trump has escalated his rhetorical pressure on Iran, declaring that the Islamic Republic has virtually no leverage left in the ongoing conflict other than temporary disruption of global oil flows through international waterways.

In a fresh Truth Social post circulating widely on Thursday, Trump wrote: “The Iranians don’t seem to realize they have no cards, other than a short term extortion of the World by using International Waterways. The only reason they are alive today is to negotiate!”

The statement appears to reference Iran’s closure or threats to the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow chokepoint through which a significant portion of the world’s oil passes.

The waterway has been a central flashpoint amid recent U.S.-Iran tensions, fragile ceasefire talks, and demands for its immediate reopening to international shipping.

This latest comment comes amid a series of strong messages from the president in recent days. Earlier posts included blunt deadlines for Iran to reopen the strait, with warnings of severe consequences for non-compliance.

A two-week ceasefire was announced earlier this week following intense diplomatic efforts, though Trump has continued to stress that the U.S. holds the upper hand.

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Analysts see the “no cards” framing as classic Trump negotiating style, projecting maximum U.S. strength while signaling that dialogue remains the path forward for Tehran.

The post underscores Trump’s view that Iran’s actions amount to temporary economic blackmail rather than sustainable power.

The statement has drawn attention online and in media, with some viewing it as a de-escalatory nudge toward talks even as military posturing continues in the region.

Iran has not yet issued an official response to today’s specific remark.

This development occurs against the backdrop of broader U.S. efforts to secure energy routes and prevent any resurgence of Iranian nuclear ambitions or regional disruption.