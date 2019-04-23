Trump To Visit U.K. In June

Advertisement

President of the United States of America, USA, Donald Trump, will in the month of June, make a state visit to the United Kingdom, U.K.

The U.S. president’s visit follows an invitation by Queen Elizabeth according to Buckingham Palace.

The palace said Trump and his wife Melania will make the trip from June 3 to June 5, adding that further details would be announced in due course.

Trump will hold a meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street and the trip also coincides with events to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings during World War Two.

“The UK and U.S. have a deep and enduring partnership that is rooted in our common history and shared interests,” May said in a statement.

“The State Visit is an opportunity to strengthen our already close relationship in areas such as trade, investment, security and defense, and to discuss how we can build on these ties in the years ahead.”

Similarly, the White House, in a statement on Tuesday, said Trump and his wife will travel to France on June 6, to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.