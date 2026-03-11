Trump Unveils $300bn Plan For First U.S. Oil Refinery In Five Decades

…Refinery To Boost U.S. Energy Independence

President Donald Trump has announced plans to build a new oil refinery at the Port of Brownsville, Texas, marking the first U.S. refinery of its kind in nearly 50 years and describing the project as a $300bn investment.

The project, led by America First Refining, has drawn backing from India’s Reliance Industries, which will purchase output under a 20 year agreement.

“This refinery will fuel U.S. markets, strengthen national security, and be the cleanest in the world,” Trump said on Truth Social, highlighting both domestic energy independence and international trade benefits.

The facility is designed to process 168,000 barrels of American shale oil per day, addressing a gap in refining capacity for light, sweet crude.

John Calce, America First’s chairman, noted that existing Gulf Coast refineries are not equipped to handle shale oil efficiently, making Brownsville a strategic location.

Analysts have expressed skepticism about the need for a new Gulf Coast refinery, noting that the region already hosts eight of the country’s ten largest refineries.

“Initial announcements like this by the Trump administration have a lot of hyperbole,” said John Auers, managing director of Refined Fuels Analytics.

Principal analyst Tom Kloza of Kloza Advisors said there is little local demand for the refinery’s output and no pipelines to transport it elsewhere, suggesting the Brownsville facility may be aimed more at exports than domestic supply.”

Reliance operates a 1.4 million bpd complex in Jamnagar, India, the world’s largest refinery, and reported $125bn in revenue last year.

The company also runs businesses in retail, new energy, digital services, media, and entertainment.

With two California refineries permanently closed since late 2025 due to state regulations, Trump framed the announcement as a boost to U.S. energy independence and economic growth.

America First Refining expects construction to begin in the second quarter of 2026, though experts note that large-scale refineries typically take several years before production begins.

If completed, the Brownsville project could become a landmark in U.S. energy infrastructure, combining domestic resource utilization with international investment.