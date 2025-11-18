Trump Vows To Sign Epstein Files Release

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Donald Trump said Monday he would sign legislation compelling the public release of the Justice Department’s Jeffrey Epstein files if the measure clears both chambers of Congress.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he was “all for” the release and urged lawmakers to move quickly ahead of a scheduled House vote on Tuesday.

“Sure, I would,” Trump said when asked if he would sign the bill.

“Let the Senate look at it, let anybody look at it, but don’t talk about it too much, because, honestly, I don’t want to take it away from us,” he added.

The White House confirmed that the president has not directed the Justice Department to block the documents if Congress approves the measure, though the department could still oppose releasing materials tied to ongoing criminal investigations.

Trump’s comments come after he reversed himself Sunday night and publicly encouraged Republicans to vote to release the full case files. He had previously dismissed the bipartisan effort as a “Democratic hoax.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson signaled Monday he could support the bill if the Senate amends provisions he said fail to protect victims’ identities. Senate Majority Leader John Thune is still weighing whether to schedule a vote.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, a Republican supporter of the bill, said transparency would prevail with strong bipartisan support.

“I think it was always better to just support transparency,” she said, adding that lawmakers want to “put this issue to rest.”

The House is expected to vote Tuesday, with dozens of Republicans now backing the effort.

If passed, the legislation would require the Justice Department to turn over all remaining documents tied to Epstein’s criminal network, beyond the roughly 50,000 pages previously released.

Victims’ advocates say they support the release, provided identifying details remain protected.